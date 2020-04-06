ST. PAUL -- Lost in a day for discussion of the complex modeling used to inform Gov. Tim Walz's extension of a stay-at-home order was the belief that the 1,334 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state likely represent just 1% of the real total.

"We've fitted the model with actual Minnesota deaths," said State Health Economist Stefan Gildemeister during a Friday, April 9 webinar for reporters that can now be viewed on YouTube. "And what we've learned from that is, we think we're farther along in the epidemic, and that there are many more infected patients out there than we've estimated it to be."

Working backwards from the known coronavirus death count in Minnesota, state economists now believe the true case count in state requires them to "multiply the confirmed cases by 100," Gildemeister said, a calculation meaning that the state case count is likely 133,400.

It's a lot, but also just over 2% of the state's 5.6 million residents. Health officials generally believe that well over half of the population needs to have developed antibodies in order for herd immunity to begin weakening outbreaks.

As the first in state health officials' many planned overtures to show the public their math, the tutorial highlighted a host of small surprises. As Walz mentioned earlier in the week, health officials now believe the virus is far more transmissible than realized, with each person infected likely infecting four other persons while they are contagious.

Health officials also now believe the illness requires a 13-day stay for those who are hospitalized, and 10 days for those in the ICU.

Somewhat ominously, the state continues to predict a 2,200-bed available ICU count, a surplus sitting well below every estimate of peak need, one made more stark by their belief that the cost of not getting an ICU raises the risk of mortality by as much as 16-fold.

"We have not modeled anything beyond 2,200 ICU beds," said Gildemeister, "but as capacity goes up mortality would shrink."

One in four Minnesotans over 70 who catch the virus will need to go to the hospital, health officials believe. And of the nearly one in three of those over 80 will need to go to the hospital, 70% will need to have access to an ICU.

With such a stark delineation in projected outcome by age and underlying health conditions, if it guides policy as is today, the mitigation model from May onward for Minnesota appears likely to trigger a specialized stay-at-home order based on age and underlying health conditions through the end of August.

"A really effective mechanism to reduce mortality is to reduce the spread of the illness to those most vulnerable," said Gildemeister. "Never get them exposed to the virus, never get them into crowded health care settings, never get them to experience the higher mortality settings in hospitals or ICU's."

Health officials also appear to have modeled within this scenario three additional weeks of social distancing measures for everyone else beginning in May, suggesting a possibility that Minnesotans could be back to work in May, but that concerts and the like will remain off limits until June, with older persons all the while sheltered under their own stay-at-home orders until fall.

Another surprise: although Walz's recent extension of the statewide stay-at-home order should push back a peak in demand from the middle of June until mid-July, according to the model, it will not save lives. Both options faced by the governor described a full cost in lives lost for the year to likely hit 22,000 residents. What the latest order has bought the state, Geldemeister said, is another month for health systems to prepare for a peak.

Also on Friday, seven more Minnesotans died from the coronavirus, and 94 more were confirmed to have the illness.

Two were persons in their 60s, three were persons in their 80s, and two were in their 90s.

Five of the seven deaths reported Friday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Brown County on Friday reported its first death due to the illness, and additional deaths were reported in Dakota, Hennepin and St. Louis counties.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.