PIERRE, S.D. —The number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota totaled 240 on Sunday, April 5.

That's a 28-case increase from Saturday.

Twenty-two cases have required hospitalization so far in the state, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Of the 240 cases, 84 have since recovered.

Snowbirds and elderly South Dakotans returning home are urged to quarantine themselves for 14 days upon arrival.

The state has released information instructing residents returning home from out of state that will decrease risk of spreading COVID-19.