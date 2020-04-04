ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 76 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state Saturday, April 4, bringing the total to 865 and marking the biggest single-day jump yet.

The Department of Health also reports two more deaths for a total of 24. Those who have died have ranged between 58 and 100 year old people, with a median age of 86.

As of Saturday, 440 of the people who have tested positive no longer need to be isolated. Ninety-five people are hospitalized and 42 of those are in an intensive care unit. Those who have been hospitalized have ranged between the ages of 6 and 95 years old. The median age is currently 64.

The most common form of infection is through community transmission at 32% followed by a known exposure to COVID-19 at 22%.

Domestic travel accounts for 19% of likely exposure while international travel accounts for 14%.

More than 25,000 tests have been completed at the state Health Department's Public Health Lab and external laboratories.

