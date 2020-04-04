BISMARCK — Residents of the Dakotas and Minnesota on Sanford Health's insurance plan will not have to pay out-of-pocket charges for COVID-19 testing or treatment. COVID-19 is the illness caused by coronavirus.

Sanford announced in a news release Friday, April 3, it is waiving all medical co-pays, deductibles and co-insurance charges related to COVID-19 treatment through the end of May for all patrons of the Sanford Health Plan.

The price waiver applies to all people with fully insured group and individual plans in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.

"This is about providing peace of mind to our members," said John Snyder, president of the Sanford Health Plan. "This is an uncertain time for many families and we’re doing our part to stand with them as we all navigate this pandemic."

A total of 173 North Dakotans, 789 Minnesotans and 187 South Dakotans have tested positive for the illness, as of Saturday morning, April 4.