FARGO — Sanford Health now has rapid testing capability for the coronavirus infection that yields results within 90 minutes, considerably shortening lab turnaround time for its highest priority patients.

The rapid testing will be used for those who are hospitalized, health care workers and elderly adults living in long-term care facilities.

Rapid tests are now available in Fargo and Sioux Falls, S.D., and could be available in Bismarck and Bemidji, Minn., as early as next week, depending on the shipment of supplies.

The addition of rapid tests will increase Sanford’s testing capacity, with the Fargo and Sioux Falls rapid-testing capacity each at 475 per week, a limit set by the availability of chemical reagents needed to perform the analysis.

"My concern is to have adequate quantities of reagent as we go forward," said Dr. James Volk, vice president of Sanford's clinic operations in Fargo.

Suppliers have given assurances they can deliver quantities enabling at least 475 rapid tests per week in Fargo and Sioux Falls, he said.

"Our supply chain is being very aggressive in increasing that number," Volk said.

Sanford also has the capacity to perform 400 to 500 additional tests per day, including those available at its drive-through locations, with swab specimens sent to a laboratory in Sioux Falls and results available within 24 to 48 hours.

The ability to get results for high-priority patients within 60 to 90 minutes is vital, Volk said, because those who have COVID-19 can be promptly segregated from other hospital patients in special units.

"So this really is a game-changer," he said, adding laboratory staff have been working with suppliers intensively over the past several weeks to bring the rapid testing capability online.

Some clinicians are using what is called point-of-care testing for coronavirus infection, with results available within minutes while the patient is in the clinic.

Sanford has investigated that possibility, but is concerned about the problem of false negatives and the resulting need for re-tests, Volk said.

"We may not go down that road," he said. On the other hand, the rapid testing technique Sanford has added should not give a false negative result, provided the swab specimen is properly collected.

Health providers are working on launching another type of testing, antibody testing, to determine who has developed antibodies to the coronavirus and therefore has immunity.

Public health experts hope to conduct antibody testing on a large scale to get a better handle on the extent of infection and to determine whether populations are developing "herd immunity," which will help contain the virus.

"I think over the longer term, that's when that will be useful," Volk said. The immediate concern is identifying those who have COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, which can cause respiratory distress in some cases.

Patients who are experiencing symptoms including fever, cough and respiratory distress are reminded that they should call their primary care provider instead of going directly to their clinic.

Sanford is also offering e-visits for COVID-19 care in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. An e-visit involves an online questionnaire about symptoms that patients complete from home. A Sanford provider will review the answers provided and respond within four hours with a treatment plan, prescription or instructions to be seen in-person for further evaluation or testing.