Dear Carol: My parents are in their 70s and for years I’ve been trying to get them to tell me their preferred plans as they age and put it in writing. They say that they will think about it.

Now, we are separated because of the coronavirus being so contagious. They are capable of handling things on their own, or at least as capable as anyone is right now. My fear is that this virus can hospitalize older adults and even kill them, but my parents are still ignoring my pleas to let me be their backup plan. Thankfully, they are being cooperative about isolating. Even so, I’m an only child so I’m terrified that they'll both get sick. Will the people in the hospital listen to me even without documents? I wanted more planning before, but now I just want them to talk to me about this risk. — KT.

Dear KT: It’s understandable that you’re worried about your parents. COVID-19 is an especially serious threat for older adults.

As you’ve suggested, the usual discussions about moving older adults to a new environment are coming to a halt since assisted living facilities and nursing homes are on lockdown to visitors so they will likely be less open to accepting new residents. In-home care agencies are hard-pressed to deliver even currently contracted services.

A future concern we will probably face is that while one or both of our parents dying is frightening, many older adults will survive this virus but may be sick for a long time. It stands to reason, too, that a significant number will live with reduced quality of life due to complications, which ironically means that this population will be more in need than ever of hands-on care.

For now, though, the focus of these discussions has changed to the immediate health threat. What hasn’t changed is that older adults rarely want to be told by their children what to do. I understand your fear and the need to get answers, but there has never been a time when keeping communication lines open with our older adults has been more important.

In most cases, you as your parents’ child will be included in medical crisis decisions anyway. You’ve let them know that you are concerned. So, while stepping back is going to be hard, given time to think, your parents might become more ready to talk about this particular issue. Eventually, they may even expand on that.

More than ever, I’m suggesting that caregivers use the serenity prayer, which is universal. If you’re more comfortable changing the word God to the universe or something else, that’s a personal choice. Here are the words:

"God, grant me the serenity to accept the things that I cannot change, the courage to change what I can, and the wisdom to know the difference."

With patience, I think you’ll be able to discuss making you their backup plan not only for the current emergency but for future concerns, as well.

