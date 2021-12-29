ROCHESTER — It seems that as soon as the holiday season begins, days get shorter. Not in terms of daylight, but because there's just so much to do. And in order to accomplish those often self-imposed tasks, many people skimp on sleep. I love the holidays and am very guilty of not getting the shuteye I should. But before I get into the health hazards of sleep deprivation and tips on how to improve your sleep hygiene, I'll share two holiday stories that happened because people didn't get enough sleep.

We'll go way back in time for the first one to a Christmas season when I was about 4 years old. I don't remember this, but my family brings it up every year. Apparently, I refused to take a nap because I knew we were going to go see Santa Claus, and then heading to a local restaurant for dinner. I hadn't slept well for days because I was crazy excited about everything holiday-related. So on the way to our destinations, I conked out in the car. I awoke in a terrible mood and was still half asleep as I landed on Santa's lap. When he asked what I wanted, I replied, "a hot dog and Coke with ice in it." I thought we were at the restaurant. Everybody roared with laughter and I wailed in response — too tired to function.

The second story happened to my dad. We were in church for the magical Christmas Eve service. My wonderful father, who was a pediatrician and always sleep-deprived, chose to wear a very loud, bright plaid jacket that night. During a very quiet moment, he fell asleep only to suddenly jerk himself awake with an hypnic twitch (the term used to describe involuntary twitching when you're falling asleep). The twitch was surprisingly dramatic, sending his long, colorfully clad arm straight up in the air. Maybe you had to be there, but boy did we shake the pews with stifled laughter.

But seriously, sleep deprivation isn't funny. The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) recently released info about how to get sufficient sleep during the holidays and why doing so is important. They say that getting the right amount of quality sleep is essential at every age and plays a vital role in strengthening immune system function and fighting illness.

“Amid the holiday hustle and bustle, the regular cold and flu season, and ongoing concerns about COVID-19, now more than ever is it important to ensure we’re all getting the right amount of sleep,” said Lauren Hale, chair of the National Sleep Foundation.

According to the NSF, insufficient sleep increases your risk of diseases including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, and depression. And without enough sleep you may struggle with mood issues, in relationships, in school, work or be drowsy behind the wheel. And a study from Paris shows that even two nights of inadequate sleep can do a number on your skin and make you look tired.

Plus, sleep is the time when your body clears toxins out of your brain.

"If you wake up in the morning after a good night's sleep and feel like your brain is cleaned out, that's because it is," says Dr. Michael Howell, a sleep medicine specialist in the Department of Neurology at the University of Minnesota. "Your brain clears out toxins at night and if those toxins are not cleaned out, you are at a higher risk of going on and developing dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

The NSF offers the following tips for getting good sleep during the holidays.

Stay on schedule: Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Most adults need 7 to 9 hours and kids and teens need more.

Make your room dark, quiet and cool. Keep healthy habits: Exercise daily and stop eating 2-3 hours before bedtime.

Vivien Williams is a video content producer for NewsMD and the host of "Health Fusion." She can be reached at vwilliams@newsmd.com.