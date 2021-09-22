BEMIDJI -- Sanford Health is offering four vaccination events at the Sanford Bemidji Clinic, 1611 Anne Street, for seasonal flu and/or COVID-19 vaccinations during September and October.

The events are set for the following dates:

Saturday, Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Patients must make an appointment using My Sanford Chart at www.sanfordhealth.org or by calling (877) 701-0779 and selecting option one.

Patients will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and mask-wearing. Masks will be provided for those without them.

The nasal mist flu vaccine will not be available at these events. Patients may be offered the flu and COVID-19 vaccines during regular office visits at select clinics, which patients can ask their provider about when scheduling their appointment.

Sanford Health recommends everyone ages six months and older to receive an annual flu vaccine to reduce the risk of becoming ill with influenza or spreading it to others.

The following groups are at higher risk for contracting the flu and are strongly recommended to receive the vaccine:

All children ages 6 months and older, unless advised otherwise by their physician

Pregnant women and anyone who becomes pregnant during the flu season

People 50 years and older

Adults and children with certain chronic conditions

To prevent transmission, vaccines are also recommended for:

Health care workers

Caregivers of children less than 6 months of age and adults over age 50

Adults and children who live with children less than 6 months of age

Adults and children who live with or care for persons with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe complications from influenza

If applicable, patients may need to bring their insurance card to the flu vaccine clinic events.

For more information about the flu vaccine, visit the Central for Disease Control’s website at www.cdc.gov/Features/FLU. For more information on how to get both vaccines, visit www.sanfordhealth.org.