WILLMAR, Minn. — The two women were “love and care personified.”

Evy Hatjistilianos recently recalled hospice volunteers Elaine Henry and Carley Braband with those words. The women took care of their Carris Health-Rice Hospice patients and their United Methodist Church family and, as they grew older, they looked after each other, too.

Both women died in April. In a remarkable coincidence, the longtime friends died just one day apart — Henry, 92, on April 25, and Braband, 90, on April 26.

Carris Health honored the women’s volunteerism in a Facebook post in May, calling them “two peas in a pod” who made life an adventure.

“They were both focused on doing good, doing what was right, and they never sought any glory for themselves,” said Hatjistilianos, who was volunteer coordinator when Henry first began with hospice in 1992. Braband followed her to hospice volunteering in 2007.

A photo of Henry laughing with a patient was featured on the National Hospice Organization poster in 1995.

They were active members of the United Methodist Church in Willmar and their involvement in the community extended in many directions.

Henry worked as a lunchroom supervisor at Roosevelt Elementary School in Willmar until she moved to Wisconsin.

Henry's granddaughter, Sarah Rosenmundt, of Sussex, Wis., said, “I had to forcibly make my grandma retire.”

She told her grandmother she was coming to get her, and, “I said, ‘If you don’t do it, if you don’t call the school, I will have to call the principal.’” Rosenmundt's mother was Henry's only child, who died seven years ago.

Braband loved to bake and was known to make birthday cakes for friends.

They called Meals on Wheels volunteers for their church and delivered meals together.

“Both Elaine and Carley were wonderful hospice volunteers,” Hatjistilianos said. They were involved in working with patients and grieving families and volunteered in the office, too.

Hatjistilianos recalled Henry volunteering in the office, bringing the efficiency and know-how from her years as office manager at the former Roth Chevrolet dealership.

“She was very focused,” Hatjistilianos said. “She didn’t waste a minute.”

Deb Van Buren, who wrote the Facebook tribute post and is now hospice volunteer coordinator, recalled how the women looked out for each other with love and respect.

It was especially apparent when Henry’s eyesight began to fade as she aged.

At that time, they were volunteering in the office, often preparing admission packets for the coming weeks.

Braband would go to the office early to get organized to make things easier for her friend. ”I think it was a testimony to their rich friendship,” Van Buren said.

The next day, after their regular stop at Culver’s for coffee, they came to the office. Henry would comment, “Oh, it’s all ready for us.”

Braband never mentioned her prep work, Van Buren said.

“Too sweet,” was Rostermundt’s reaction to the story. “She didn’t want to embarrass her, still wanted her to feel capable; that sounds like Carley.”

Braband drove Henry to appointments and “everywhere,” Van Buren said, and made sure she was always safe.

“She and Elaine were just dedicated to each other,” said Katie Bonde, who was also a hospice volunteer. She worked for some time with Henry and left not long after Braband joined.

“I’m not sure if Carley had any needs, but Elaine did, and Carley helped,” she said. “It was a beautiful friendship.”

Henry “brought a lot of joy and peace and love to her patients,” Bonde said. “That was her whole life, between hospice and the church; I think she dedicated herself equally to both.”

At church, “they were the mainstays of our Methodist Women,” said Judy Boll, president of United Methodist Women in Willmar.

They were always in the church kitchen, always helping, she said. They worked all year on crafts for the church’s annual bazaar.

Henry “just kept going” as long as she was able, Boll said, but she had to move to be near family in Wisconsin a few years ago.

“I always wondered, how will I know,” when it was time for her grandmother to live near her, Rostermundt said.

It was Braband who told her — “Carley actually called me, in tears, knowing she was putting her friendship on the line.”

Braband knew that in doing what she thought was best for her friend she would be losing her.

The friend and granddaughter planned how to discuss the move with Henry. “My grandma was mad at her for a while and then got over it,” Rostermundt said.

Friends said Henry’s move was difficult for Braband, as was the pandemic.

“She did not like having to be in her house alone all the time,” Boll said. “As soon as they would allow us to get back into the church, she was there,” even though her family didn’t think it was a good idea.

The night before she went into the hospital for a scheduled surgery, Braband dropped off some embroidered dish towels for the bazaar at another church member’s house.

Early this year, when Boll was ill, church members brought meals to her home. “Carley was one of them,” she said. “I told her, ‘I hope I can repay you someday.’”

When she heard about Braband's upcoming surgery, she said, “I thought she’d be coming back to Willmar after surgery, and I could bring a meal to her house.”

She never got the chance, as Braband died of complications after surgery. “I really miss her,” she said.

Even though people knew her age, Braband seemed unstoppable. The loss of the women has left a void in the church, Boll said.

“It was just a strange feeling that they both died at the same time,” Boll said.

Rostermundt said her grandmother had been ill, but her death actually came quickly. When she called the church in Willmar to let them know, she found out about Braband.

“My heart just broke, that this church lost two pillars within 24 hours,” she said. “That’s a huge loss for that church to go through.”