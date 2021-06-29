ST. PAUL — Six counties in Minnesota are among the 100 healthiest in country, according to a new ranking out Tuesday, June 29, from U.S. News & World Report .

The top-scoring county in the state, Carver County, ranks 11th in the U.S. overall. It's followed by Washington County, at No. 38; Dodge County, No. 54; Scott County, No. 74; Olmsted County, No. 77 and Wright County, No. 86.

Notably, Minnesota counties in the top 100 are home to or located near major hospital systems, such as the Mayo Clinic in Olmsted County. U.S. News, known for its rankings of colleges and universities, graded counties based on their access to health care, as well as on factors including education, infrastructure, environment and health behaviors.

The fourth such ranking to be published by the news magazine, this year's was unique in that it was researched during the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. News found the top 500 counties had fewer COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 compared to the national fatality rate from the start of the pandemic through early June 2021.

Karen Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health Corporation, which helped to sponsor the ranking, said in a news release that the pandemic "exacerbated several issues that we knew existed within the health care system, including the interdependence between the health of our communities and our personal health."

Coming in at No. 1 on this year's list is Los Alamos County, New Mexico.