BEMIDJI -- After having to cancel last year, the Bemidji Rotary Club and Sanford Health kicked off their sixth annual blood screening event from 7 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. The event continues Thursday and Friday.

"We're so glad to be able to offer the event again this year, we didn't last year because of COVID, so it's nice to have some more normalcy to things since people are used to us having this every spring," Sanford Laboratory Services Supervisor Todd Glen said.

One difference this year was that those interested in the blood screening had to register for a time slot to participate, whereas in the past anyone could show up during the event without having to pre-register.

A total of 434 people registered between the three mornings. According to Bemidji Noon Rotarian Marilyn Miller, one of the organizers of the event, they typically see around 500 people during the event but were more limited by having to space out appointments and requiring registration.

"It's a good service for the community, a lot of people really look forward to it and they missed it last year," Miller said of the event. "People like to be able to keep track of some of their numbers if they're watching their cholesterol or blood sugar and things like that."

The test costs $35 and includes screenings for cholesterol (blood lipids), triglyceride (blood fats), high-density lipoproteins (HDL), low-density lipoproteins (LDL), glucose (blood sugar), creatinine, hemoglobin, white blood cell count and liver (ALT).

"We always raise money for playgrounds, previously we raised money for the inclusive playground at Paul Bunyan Park, and now we are raising funds for the natural playground at North Country Park," Miller said. "They are already starting some clean-up work there and putting out some bids to get started on things, so the first phase should be completed hopefully by fall."