I love everything about cooking, including the prep process. But the other day I was chopping veggies while chatting with my husband, Dave. And in a moment of distraction I sliced a chunk out of my finger.

After consulting with a doctor about my wound, which was superficial but hurt like mad, I looked for information to share about kitchen knife injuries and safety techniques. Dr. Sanj Kakar, a Mayo Clinic orthopedic hand surgeon, described some of the injuries he sees and Jen Welper, an executive wellness chef with the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, demonstrated some kitchen knife safety tips.

For me, they key things to remember are to keep knives sharp and pay attention.

