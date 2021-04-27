A while back, I had the pleasure of meeting and interviewing one of the oldest people in the United States. Her name was Anna, and she passed away at the age of 114. When I met her, Anna was a spry 112 years old, and she lived alone in a lovely home on a farm. I asked Anna to share her secrets of longevity, and she told me two things. Tip No. 1: Always bake your own bread (she only ever bought one loaf in her entire life). And tip No. 2: No matter what, get outside every day.

It turns out that Anna was right about the health benefits associated with being outside and around nature. A search of recent research about the topic reveals many major medical institutions, such as Yale, Harvard, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Mayo Clinic have published studies that support the theory that being outside and in nature is good for you.

One article from East Anglia University shows being around nature not only makes you feel better physically and mentally, but it may help you live longer. Researchers there say people who spend about two hours a week outside have a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and premature death.

So, Anna was right. Experiencing nature may be one of the secrets to living a long, happy life.

