BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Rotary Club and Sanford Bemidji will host a blood screening event from 7 to 10 a.m., Wednesday-Friday, May 19-21, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW, in the Education Center.

With a simple blood test, you can discover a wealth of information regarding your health including the diagnosis and possible treatment of many diseases, a release said.

Cost is $35, the test includes screenings for: cholesterol (blood lipids), triglyceride (blood fats), high-density lipoproteins (HDL), low-density lipoproteins (LDL), glucose (blood sugar), creatinine, hemoglobin, white blood cell count, and liver (ALT).

Fasting is not a requirement. But participants may still fast, with the exception of water, between 9-12 hours before the test. For questions about taking any prescription medications, contact their primary care provider.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Bemidji Rotary Club and the North Country Park Playground. Call (218) 333-2277 for more information or visit sanfordhealth.org.