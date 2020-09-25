PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — It was the football coach two years ago who first questioned why one of his players, Brody Seter, then age 12, had been becoming more bruised than usual.

The question raised concern for Brody's parents.

"He said, 'you might want to look into that and look a little deeper,'" said Charla Seter, Brody's mother.

They were first concerned that he might have leukemia, but instead, Brody's diagnosis was aplastic anemia, an even more rare diagnosis. Brody's bone marrow had stopped producing plasma, as well as red and white blood cells.

"We had never heard of aplastic anemia, so that wasn't even on our radar. So, that was kind of scary, too," Seter said.

At the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., Brody's cells were injected into a horse. Antibodies from the horse then went back to Brody to increase blood cell counts.

"How strange it was, you know, where do they get these horses to do this with, but we talked to Brody about it and he didn't seem to have a problem with it, if that's what we have to do, that's what we have to do," said Troy Seter, Brody's father.

Two months ago, Brody underwent a bone marrow transplant. He contracted a worrisome fungal infection on top of everything else.

"We are at the Mayo Clinic, and this is the best place to be, but even they haven't seen this before," Troy Seter said.

Another concern is that when Brody needs blood, the call has to go out nationwide. With his blood disease, the type of transfused blood is limited to just a handful of people.

"What he needs is an Rh-negative/E-negative, and that is why it is so rare; they just can't find it," Troy Seter said.

Today, Brody is 14: old enough to process what's going on, but young enough to have that touching innocence.

"We are in a scary position right now, but we walked outside the other day, and he turned and asked, 'this is life-threatening?' And I asked him if he was scared and he paused and goes, 'what's there to be scared of?'" Charla Seter said.

The family wants the word out about the importance of signing up to be a bone marrow donor. Those interested in becoming a marrow donor can visit BeTheMatch.org. Those who wish to donate to help with medical expenses can contribute to the family's GoFundMe account at https://gf.me/u/yn3amz.