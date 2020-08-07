RED LAKE -- The Red Lake Nation COVID-19 Emergency Response Team will once again offer free COVID-19 testing to anyone 18 years or older who would like one at various drive-up locations around Red Lake.

According to an announcement earlier this week, the testing will be held in drive-thru style, all testing site locations will be outdoors. All events will be held rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The testing sites and dates are as follows:

The Round House in Little Rock on Aug. 13

Oshkiimaajitahdah in Redby on Aug. 20

The Ponemah Clinic in Ponemah on Aug. 27

Behind the Humanities building in Red Lake on Sept. 3

The tests are minimally invasive, and will either be administered throat or nasal swab.

Registration is available onsite, however, those who would like to be tested are asked to pre-register 24 hours in advance by calling (218) 679-0117 or (218) 679-0158.

Everyone who preregisters will receive a $5 voucher to the Red Lake Trading Post or the Ponemah Market upon completion of the test.

According to the announcement, more testing events will be held in the future.