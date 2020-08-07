RED LAKE -- The Red Lake Nation COVID-19 Emergency Response Team will once again offer free COVID-19 testing to anyone 18 years or older who would like one at various drive-up locations around Red Lake.

According to an announcement earlier this week, the testing will be held in drive-thru style, all testing site locations will be outdoors. All events will be held rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The testing sites and dates are as follows:

  • The Round House in Little Rock on Aug. 13

  • Oshkiimaajitahdah in Redby on Aug. 20

  • The Ponemah Clinic in Ponemah on Aug. 27

  • Behind the Humanities building in Red Lake on Sept. 3

The tests are minimally invasive, and will either be administered throat or nasal swab.

Registration is available onsite, however, those who would like to be tested are asked to pre-register 24 hours in advance by calling (218) 679-0117 or (218) 679-0158.

Everyone who preregisters will receive a $5 voucher to the Red Lake Trading Post or the Ponemah Market upon completion of the test.

According to the announcement, more testing events will be held in the future.