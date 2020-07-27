For the fifth year in a row, Mayo Clinic Rochester has been ranked the best hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Hospitals ranking.

"To be ranked the No. 1 hospital in the nation for five years consecutively is a testament to the excellence of our remarkable staff, who put our patients' needs first — even, and especially, during a pandemic," Gianrico Farrugia, president and CEO at Mayo Clinic, said in a statement.

"Providing tailored, compassionate, quality care is at the core of what we do every day, and it's a privilege to see our staff come together to creatively solve complex medical problems and develop new cures through innovative research."

The report also ranked Mayo Clinic the No. 1 hospital in Florida, Minnesota and Arizona.

The rankings employ a variety of metrics and polling within peer institutions to tally scores across 16 medical and surgical specialties and for 10 common conditions and services, compiling data on survival, experience, nurse staffing, and patient services.

Mayo ranked first in six specialties:

Diabetes and Endocrinology

Gastroenterology (GI) and GI Surgery

Gynecology

Nephrology

Pulmonology and Lung Surgery

and Urology.

The six No. 1 rankings for specialty care awarded this year to Mayo Clinic was more than any other institution.

"We're also grateful to have been ranked No. 2 and 3 in more specialties than any other organization which is terrific," said Henry M. Ting, Chief Value Officer for Mayo Clinic. "We're No. 2 in orthopedics, we're No. 3 in cancer, and if you think about that, it's a phenomenal achievement."

"In orthopedics, the No. 1 hospital is not actually a general hospital," Ting said referring to the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. "It's a single-specialty hospital that just does orthopedics -- they don't do anything else."

"The same thing for cancer, the No. 1 and No. 2 hospitals this year are Memorial-Sloan Kettering, and MD Anderson, which, again, are cancer-only hospitals ... Those are excellent hospitals for orthopedics and cancer, but at Mayo Clinic we pride ourselves on all-encompassed care to all patients."

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 26 specialties, and 10 procedures and conditions, to compile its annual "Best Hospitals" rankings.

"If you look at the U.S. News & World Report ranking we're not the largest hospital by any means," Ting said. "There are hospitals with 3000 beds, and there are larger systems than ours. We don't seek to be the largest system, and we don't seek growth and mergers just for that purpose. We're very purposeful and careful about how we grow and where we expand to, because we realize the most important asset we have is our people, our culture and our values."

News of the repeat recognition comes during a year in which COVID-19 rocked the bottom line of hospitals across the country, with months-long closures of elective services, furloughs and pay cuts, a rebalancing of health care usage nationally and research activity that has yet to fully play itself out. Mayo officials credit a resilient staff and lasting culture within the clinic.

"Sometimes patients can't see the quality of care until something bad happens," Ting said. "What patients can really feel is the empathy, the hope and caring that our staff provides every single day at the bedside, with our nurses, our doctors, our pharmacists, our social workers providing not just the best care but an outstanding experience of care."

"It's great to be ranked and rated, but a story that was told to me and one that Dr. Farruggia shares makes a similar point," he said, describing a nurse who, upon learning that a long-stay patient missed her memories of making snow angels as a child, went outside her room and left one outside her window.

"It's small things like that make the difference," Ting said. "It's a personal connection that our staff makes with the patient to help them get better and feel better."