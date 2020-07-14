RED LAKE -- In the coming weeks, the Red Lake Nation COVID-19 Emergency Response Team will offer free COVID-19 testing to anyone, 18 years or older, at a few drive-up locations around Red Lake.

According to an announcement earlier this week, the testing will be held drive-thru style, and all testing site locations will be outdoors.

The testing sites and dates are as follows:

The Round House in Little Rock on July 16

Oshkiimaajitahdah in Redby on July 21

The Boys and Girls Club in Ponemah on July 23

The pow wow grounds in Red Lake on July 29

All events will be held rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The tests are minimally invasive, and will either be administered by throat or nasal swab.

Registration is available onsite, however, those who would like to be tested are asked to pre-register 24 hours in advance by calling (218) 679-0117 or (218) 679-0158.

Everyone who preregisters will receive a $15 voucher to the Red Lake Trading Post or the Ponemah Market upon completion of the test.

According to the announcement, more testing events will be held in the future.