ISTANBUL - Turkey rebuffed U.S. calls for a cease-fire in northeastern Syria as it pressed ahead Wednesday with an offensive targeting Syrian Kurdish forces and demanded that the fighters lay down their arms.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that Kurdish fighters should "drop their weapons" and withdraw from designated border areas. Turkey launched the offensive last week to rout Kurdish-led forces it says pose a threat to national security along the Turkish frontier, where it hopes to establish a buffer zone.

Erdogan's apparent rejection of U.S. mediation came as Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo prepared to fly to Turkey to persuade Ankara to end a campaign that has become a political liability for the Trump administration and a potential threat to U.S. troops.

The Turkish operation, which includes Syrian rebels, has upended alliances and reignited tensions in a particularly volatile corner of Syria, where U.S. troops for years partnered with Kurdish-led fighters to battle the Islamic State.

The fighting has undermined security around camps and detention centers holding Islamic State prisoners and their families, allowing some to escape amid the chaos, aid workers and diplomats said.

An Iraqi intelligence official said the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State had transferred about 50 prisoners with suspected ties to the militant group from Syria to Iraq over the past week. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

A U.S. defense official said Wednesday that Turkish proxies in Syria had advanced on U.S. forces stationed near the town of Ain Issa the day before. In a show of force, the U.S. military responded by dispatching F-15 fighter jets and Apache helicopters, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

President Donald Trump ordered a final withdrawal of U.S. troops from northeastern Syria this week, a move that critics said would undermine the ability of the vice president and secretary of state to end the conflict.

Trump also announced sanctions on senior Turkish officials, including the defense minister, over what the White House said were "destabilizing actions" in northeastern Syria.

Erdogan "needs to stop the incursion into Syria," Pompeo said in an interview Wednesday on the Fox News business network.

"We need a cease-fire," he said. "At which point we can begin to put this all back together again."

Turkish officials view Syrian Kurdish forces as terrorists for their links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, which has waged a decades-long war for autonomy in Turkey.

Erdogan said that Turkey would "never declare a cease-fire" and vowed to forge ahead with plans to enforce a buffer zone as deep as 20 miles into Syrian territory. The swath of territory would stretch more than 280 miles from the northern city of Manbij to the Syrian border with Iraq.

"Nobody can stop us," Erdogan said in a speech to parliament Wednesday.

The abrupt pullout of U.S. troops prompted Syrian Kurdish leaders to strike a deal with President Bashar Assad and his main backer, Russia, to help forestall the Turkish campaign.

International aid agencies have suspended operations, and the United Nations said at least 160,000 people had been displaced.

On Wednesday, Syrian government troops entered the border town of Kobane, Syria's state news agency reported. It was an advance freighted with symbolism: Four years ago, the Islamic State militant group was handed its first major battlefield defeat in Kobane, by Kurdish fighters backed by U.S. air power and supplied with American weapons.

Earlier this week, U.S. troops withdrew from Manbij as Turkish-backed rebels announced a new offensive to capture the town. Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that its units were patrolling Manbij to prevent confrontation between Turkish proxies and forces loyal to Assad.

