U.S. officials are pushing for Danang, a coastal resort Trump visited in Nov. 2017 for a regional economic summit. Relatively isolated, Danang offers better security planning and keeps the focus squarely on the tough nuclear negotiations.

The North Koreans, however, have their sights set on Hanoi, the bustling capital in the north, which could afford Kim an opportunity to hold a separate bilateral meeting with the Vietnamese leadership. That would continue his dramatic coming-out party on the world stage; in addition to Trump, Kim has met over the past year with the leaders of South Korea, China and Singapore.

"Kim Jong Un may want that because of the benefit he derives from the summit not only in trying to continue a peace process with the United States but also to continue the normalization process of North Korea in Asia and the world," said Frank Jannuzi, president of the Mansfield Foundation who served 15 years as Asia policy director for Democrats on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

Trump announced at his State of the Union address Tuesday that he would meet with Kim on Feb. 27 and 28, a follow-up to their historic first meeting in Singapore last June. With the nuclear negotiations bogged down among lower-level aides, Trump administration officials hope the leaders can achieve a face-to-face breakthrough.

Experts say such events typically require about three weeks of preparation, meaning a decision needs to be made quickly. Stephen Biegun, the State Department's special representative on North Korea, is in Pyongyang this week to finalize planning with his counterpart, Kim Hyok Chol.

North Korea has hoped for a state visit with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, which would take place in Hanoi, according to several foreign diplomats who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private deliberations.

Kim, who assumed power in 2011, made his first trip as leader outside North Korea last year, and the prospect of his security team planning visits to two locations in Vietnam is daunting, the officials said. As in Singapore, the North Koreans maintain an embassy in Hanoi.

"The North Korean considerations are built around security and overall comfort level," said Daniel Russel, an Asia Society analyst who served as a high-ranking State Department official in the Obama administration. "They're very reluctant to have a meeting in a city or country where they don't have an embassy, because they need logistics support."

In Singapore, the U.S. side persuaded the North Koreans to hold the summit at the Capella hotel, a relatively isolated resort where the two sides divided the campus and spent the day in meetings, with rest breaks built in.

"Part of the strategy with the Capella was that you go to a closed compound, and once you're enclosed you can move around and go with the flow really easily," said one person involved in the Singapore planning who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security arrangements. "If we had to go back to various hotels in motorcades between meetings, it would have been much more complicated."

Both Vietnamese cities are home to major luxury hotels that would host the visiting delegations. In Danang, the delegations would likely stay at the Intercontinental, the Crown Plaza or the Hyatt Regency, where Trump stayed during his visit in 2017.

In Hanoi, the top prospects are the Marriott, the Metropol and the Sheraton Intercontinental, the diplomats said.

The Trump administration is said to favor Danang for the tableau it offers - a thriving international vacation destination with luxury resorts that operate within a nominally communist, authoritarian system.

That setting helps illustrate the economic vision at the heart of the Trump administration's strategy to persuade Kim that he and his country would be better off without its nuclear arsenal. Giving it up, or at least beginning to do so, could free North Korea from severe international sanctions and restrictions on investment.

In Singapore, which has a dynamic economy, Trump presented an elaborate video, with Hollywood production touches, designed to show Kim a vision of what an economic and development boom could look like in North Korea. Kim also got a celebrity welcome as he took in the sights on a tour of the showcase downtown business district.

Kim is building an enormous beach resort at Wonsan, on North Korea's eastern coast, that is expected to open in October.

No matter where the summit takes place, the bigger challenge will be to exact significant concessions from Kim, analysts said.

"I don't think he needs to be convinced of the benefits" of economic development, said Victor Cha, an Asia analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies who served in the George W. Bush administration. "I think he's willing to have that, but the question is what is he willing to give up?"

This article was written by David Nakamura, John Hudson and Anne Gearan, reporters for The Washington Post.