BEMIDJI -- Winter has arrived in Bemidji, but in a little slushier fashion than usual.

After rain fell on the area mid-week, the rain turned to snow Wednesday evening. But as the temperatures hovered in the high 20s, low 30s range much of the forecasted 3 to 9 inches of snow melted until the temps dropped into the low 20s Thursday evening.

"For Bemidji and the surrounding areas we had about 2.5 inches of accumulated snow," said Alexandra Kent, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. "But it's not going to stick around, as we head into next week it's probably going to melt as we get into the 30s and 40s."

According to a Friday morning hazardous weather outlook from the NWS, the storm system will slowly exit to the east today with the remaining areas of light snow ending and winds slowly diminishing. Travel impacts may continue through the afternoon as roads continue to be cleared.

From midday on Saturday into the evening, the next system will move through the area dumping 1 to 4 inches of snow with a high of 30 and low of 18 degrees. Winds are not forecast to be as strong during this event.

"I'd say we are looking at probably 2 to 4 inches across the area tomorrow," Kent said. "Most of that is going to be in a swath that's going to range from Grand Forks to the Bemidji, Park Rapids area where you might see around 3 to 4 inches, but most areas will see more like 2 inches."

Snow is likely before 1 a.m. on Sunday with a low around 18 and winds are set to calm down to around 6 mph after midnight.

"It's going to be a quick system that will move through and clear out overnight into Sunday, and it'll warm up a bit at the beginning of next week," Kent said.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation encourages motorists to use precautionary preparedness throughout the weekend as road conditions remain icy. This includes slowing down and using caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, visit 511mn.org or call 511.