BARNESVILLE, Minn. — The city of Barnesville, Minnesota, issued a boil water advisory Sunday, Aug, 29, following the loss of water pressure caused by a lightning strike Saturday night.

The lightning strike caused an outage in the water system, prompting the high service pumps in the town's system to shut down. When a system loses pressure, it is susceptible for contaminants to enter the system.

Minnesota Department of Health officials will be onsite to test samples Monday morning, with the city expecting a resolution by Tuesday.