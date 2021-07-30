ST. PAUL — Minnesota officials on Friday, July 30, reported "unprecedented" levels of unhealthy air around the state as smoke from wildfires drifted across the region.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for the entire state running through Tuesday, Aug. 2. And officials said more heavy smoke was expected to blow into the state and bear down beginning on Saturday, July 31.

A high-pressure system is expected to keep the smoky air circulating in the state before southerly winds sweep it away starting Tuesday, the agency said. But in the meantime, those with breathing issues are advised to avoid unnecessary exposure outside and others are advised to limit strenuous activity outdoors.

North-central and south-central Minnesota are also set to see a level of fine particles considered very unhealthy for everyone over the weekend. The area under the enhanced advisory includes Roseau, Baudette, Hibbing, Brainerd, St. Cloud and the Twin Cities metro.