BEMIDJI -- Much-needed rain fell in Bemidji on Friday evening, but it came at a cost.

Nearly a dozen trees were damaged at Bemidji High School from high winds that came with a storm that rolled through at about 6:30 p.m. on July 23.

Hail fell in some parts of the city as sheets of rain came down. Lightning also struck trees along Lake Boulevard, causing minimal damage.

The majority of Beltrami County was listed in "extreme drought" last week by the Minnesota DNR. The Bemidji City Council put a ban on non-essential water use during its meeting on Monday, July 19.