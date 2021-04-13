BEMIDJI -- In typical Minnesota fashion, winter has once again reared its head, leaving a dumping of snow on Bemidji and the rest of the Northland throughout the evening hours on Monday and into Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, N.D., a recent drop in temperatures has caused wet and slushy roads to ice over this morning, bringing travel impacts for the morning commute. The hazardous weather outlook said light snow showers will continue on and off for much of the day on Tuesday and bring a dusting of an inch or two of accumulation. Visibility will also be limited to a mile or less as the snow showers move through. Snow will taper off tonight into tomorrow, April 14.

"We will see a mix of snow and rain today with little additional accumulation... don't worry, it won't stick around very long," Beltrami County Emergency Management posted on Facebook Tuesday morning. "We rebound to the upper 40s Thursday. Longer range into the weekend, we remain seasonable but cooler than we were spoiled with over the last couple of weeks."

Precautionary preparedness is advised, including slowing down and using caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, visit 511mn.org or call 511.