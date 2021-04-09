According to a news release from Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze, each day that week is dedicated to a specific topic:

Monday is alerts and warnings

Tuesday is severe weather, lightning and hail

Wednesday is floods

Thursday is tornadoes (with statewide tornado drills)

Friday is extreme heat

The annual statewide tornado drills are scheduled between 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. April 15.

These drills will feature outdoor warning sirens and NOAA weather radios will sound in a simulated tornado warning.

“Both drills are intended to give the public the opportunity to practice their tornado sheltering procedures. The first drill is an opportunity for schools, businesses and those working during the day to practice while the evening drill allows second shift workers and families at home to do the same,” Cruze said in the release.

In the event of severe weather, the safest place is the basement, according to Cruze and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

“If your building has no basement, seek shelter on the lowest level and as close to the center of the building as possible, preferably with no windows,” Cruze said in the release.