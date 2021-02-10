There’s temperature and then there’s wind chill; they are not the same thing.

Wind chill is what happens when wind blows across exposed skin, cooling it down, making your body work harder and making you more susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia.

Exposure to the wind makes us feel colder, but it isn’t because the air is colder when it’s windy.

We’re colder when it’s windy, but only if we’re exposed to the wind. If you’re riding in a car, you’re not out in the wind, so you’re not affected by wind chill.

If you’re fully bundled up and the wind isn’t blowing across your skin, you’re not affected by wind chill.

The bark on this tree is the same as the temperature of the air. Wind chill doesn’t affect things the same temperature of the air.

The furnace inside a building will have to work a little harder to keep the building warm on a windy day, but that’s not what wind chill is measuring.

Wind chill is designed to estimate the cooling effect of wind on exposed skin. Wind chill is the equivalent temperature you’d need to make your skin lose heat in the wind if it were calm.