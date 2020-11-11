ST. PAUL — A winter storm cut across Minnesota on Tuesday, Nov. 10, blanketing swaths of the state in snow by the following morning.

Snowfall accumulated in much of southern Minnesota and piled highest in the central and northeastern parts of the state. Accumulations of 11 inches near the city of Motley, Minn., were reported to the National Weather Service, just southeast of where U.S. Route 10 and Minnesota State Highway 210 intersect.

In and around the Twin Cities metro area, meanwhile, accumulations of between 4 and 6 inches were reported. Snow fell more heavily to the northwest of the cities, near St. Cloud, where accumulations totaled between 6 and 8 inches in places.

Farther northeast near Duluth, meanwhile, snowfall accumulations of between 6 and 8 inches were also reported.

The skies over the metro area and central Minnesota had largely cleared up by Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, however, leaving the sun to shine. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the teens and low 20s, however. Scattered snow showers were forecast for parts of Minnesota northeast of the Iron Range while other parts of northeast Minnesota were forecast to be cloudy.

A National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook said light snow would be possible in central Minnesota on Wednesday night and that dense fog would hinder road visibility in southwest Minnesota.