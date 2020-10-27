The cold snap of Oct. 17-26 featured three measurable snows, four nights colder than 20 degrees and a streak of seven consecutive days below freezing in Fargo-Moorhead. For Grand Forks, the snow was not as deep and melted sooner, but the weather remained undeniably chilly for October. Fortunately, there is nothing in the annals of Northern Plains weather that connects an early snow, an early cold snap or even a relatively long period of wintry October weather to a hard winter. There is nothing in the annals separating the two, either.