History suggests strongly that much of our weather will be gloomy for the next couple of months. Sunny days during November and December are typically few and far between. According to the long-term average, of the 61 final days of the year, 36 are cloudy, 13 are partly cloudy and just 12 are sunny. When we are lucky enough to get a sunny day this late in the year, the sun is very low in the southern sky, creating almost a kind of midday twilight.