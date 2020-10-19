History suggests strongly that much of our weather will be gloomy for the next couple of months. Sunny days during November and December are typically few and far between. According to the long-term average, of the 61 final days of the year, 36 are cloudy, 13 are partly cloudy and just 12 are sunny. When we are lucky enough to get a sunny day this late in the year, the sun is very low in the southern sky, creating almost a kind of midday twilight.
Furthermore, the days are exceptionally short. By late November, daylight is a mere nine hours, shortening to about eight and a half hours for most of December. This dark season affects people differently, but all of us will at least be aware of the lack of light at the end of the year. January and February will bring the coldest weather of the winter, but by then the light will have become stronger.