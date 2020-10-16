BEMIDJI -- A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of north central and northwest Minnesota from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday with total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches possible.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory on Friday afternoon spanning Beltrami, Clearwater, Polk, Norman, Marshall, Pennington, Red Lake and Mahnomen Counties.

According to the National Weather Service's Hazardous Weather Outlook, a band of snow is expected to move into eastern North Dakota after midnight tonight and reach northwest Minnesota by Saturday morning.

"Accumulations of 1 to 4 inches is expected in most areas. However, an area of over 4 inches is possible in the center of the snow band. Travel is expected to be impacted by winter weather late Friday night into Saturday morning. Motorists are advised to check road conditions late tonight and Saturday morning," the advisory said.

According to a Facebook post from the Beltrami County Emergency Management, temperatures and alignment of the heaviest snow bands will be the biggest factor on whether we get an inch or six of snow on Saturday. The northern parts of Beltrami County should see less, with the southern parts of the county seeing higher amounts. If the precipitation remains as all snow (no rain mixing in), there could be isolated higher amounts in the heaviest snow bands.

Precautionary preparedness actions include slowing down and using caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, visit 511mn.org or call 511.