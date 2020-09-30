How would you describe a "usual" day this time of year? The historical averages for today, Oct. 2, (including data back to 1881) show a high temperature of 64.7 degrees, a low of 40.9 degrees and 0.06 inches of rain. However, the year-by-year history of Oct. 2 reveals a wide variety of weather.

Today's record high temperature of 90 degrees was set in 1897. The coldest maximum temperature on record for this date is 42 degrees set in 1989. In 2016, the low was 59 degrees, but in 1883 it was 18.

The rainiest Oct. 2 on record was back in 1941 when 0.80 inches fell. In 1950, it snowed an inch on today's date. This wide variety reveals the outstanding variety of weather that's common to our region this time of year, and why the concept of "average" weather has limited usefulness.