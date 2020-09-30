September weather this year was nominally cooler than average and notably drier than average. The average daily mean temperature in both Fargo and Grand Forks this past month were within 1 degree of the 30-year average. An early cool snap brought freezing temperatures on Sept. 8, which produced scattered pockets of agricultural damage, but a few warm afternoons in the 80s graced the area two weeks later Sept. 21 and 22.

Rainfall was below average. The gauge at Fargo's Hector International Airport picked up 1.18 inches and the gauge at the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks caught 1.68 inches, both of those below the averages of 2.57 inches and 2.05 inches, respectively. The generally dry and breezy conditions during September helped the harvest season progress nicely. Severe weather in our region this past month was limited to isolated hail the evenings of Sept. 3 and 24.