Late Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 23, the sound of thunder was heard scattered around the region. Slightly unstable air helped generate a few fall thunderstorms that lasted into the evening. A few of the storms were strong enough to produce a little hail. These were the first thunderstorms in our region since Sept. 2, a period of more than three weeks, during which time numerous aspects of fall weather had appeared, including morning frost and colored leaves.

However, this week's weather was warm and summery again, if only for a few afternoon hours each day. To have heard thunder again after this autumnal attitude adjustment was vaguely similar to those times when we have had to deal with snow in April long after the winter snow has melted away. Seasonal transitions can be flaky, literally or otherwise.