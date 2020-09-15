Eight of the 10 costliest hurricanes (in inflation-corrected dollars) in America's history have occurred since the year 2004. However, when hurricane path data for all storms since 1900 are projected through present-day exposures, only 2005's Hurricane Katrina ranks in the top 10.

Our nation's love affair with warm, sunny, coastal climates is increasingly becoming a financial hazard. According to U.S. Census data, the coastal population of the United States grew by 35 million people between 1970 and 2010, and that number continues to grow at an increasing rate. Coastal counties now account for 40 percent of the entire U.S. population.

Hurricane disasters cost all Americans in insurance rates and disaster aid. As the oceans rise and warm from climate change, hurricane frequency has dropped slightly but the number of very strong hurricanes has been increasing — and it is those very large and powerful hurricanes that cause the vast percentage of the damage. This is an expensive problem that is going to get worse.