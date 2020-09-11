Although we think of the sun rising in the east and setting in the west each day, it only does this around the two equinoxes in March and September. During summer, at our latitude, the sun actually rises in the northeast and crosses due east on its way to a noon peak in the southern sky. During the afternoon, it continues its circular path, crossing due west in the late afternoon or evening, before setting north of west. This roundabout maneuver is how we get days longer than the nights during summer.