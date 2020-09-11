The cool weather of the past week has likely wiped away any thoughts or fears of tornadoes for 2020. Many would probably say September is out of tornado season, but this is not entirely true. Although the vast majority of tornadoes in our area happen from May through August, there are occasional rogue tornadoes in other months. Historically, September ranks fifth (after May) in tornado occurrences. Tornadoes in April, October and even November have occurred but are quite rare.