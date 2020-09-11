The cool weather of the past week has likely wiped away any thoughts or fears of tornadoes for 2020. Many would probably say September is out of tornado season, but this is not entirely true. Although the vast majority of tornadoes in our area happen from May through August, there are occasional rogue tornadoes in other months. Historically, September ranks fifth (after May) in tornado occurrences. Tornadoes in April, October and even November have occurred but are quite rare.
The fall season setup for tornadoes usually involves a strong low-pressure system bringing air northward into our region that is much warmer and more humid than what we've experienced the last week or so. There is no record of a tornado in eastern North Dakota or northwestern Minnesota during the winter season, although a tornado outbreak did occur as far north as Iowa during January 1967.