It happens this way almost almost every fall: Some people react to the first chilly wave of air like they have been slapped in the face. Some people react to the forecast as if it's unusually early and the weather has gone crazy.

Usually, although light frost is often scattered around the region in early September, a lot of the region escapes a killing freeze with the first round of chilly air. So as the weather returns to average or above-average temperatures, there is the general feeling that the first cold snap wasn't too big of a deal.

A part of this reaction is that a lot of us managed to at least partially acclimate to the cool weather. It's all a part of the attitude adjustment brought on by the oncoming fall and winter season. There will come a day in the not-too-distant future when an afternoon temperature of 32 degrees will feel unusually mild.