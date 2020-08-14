BELTRAMI COUNTY -- Nearly 10,000 were without power around midnight Friday after a powerful storm moved through Beltrami County, according to a Facebook post by Beltrami Electric Cooperative.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office also posted on Friday morning asking that residents only call 911 if there is an emergency such as downed power lines or a need for medical equipment, not to report power outages.

Power was restored to many areas shortly after the initial outage, but many still remained around 8 a.m. Friday morning. Outages spanned from Ponemah to Walker, according to Beltrami Electric"s outage map.

"Minnkota Power Co-op has some broken poles between the Puposky and Redby areas resulting in large transmission lines down," another Facebook post form Beltrami Electric said. "They have performed some switching to restore power to affected members while until they can make these repairs. As they wait for poles to be delivered to start repairs, we would like to remind everyone to stay safe and if you see a line down, stay away."