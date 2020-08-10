ST. PAUL -- Rain, thunder and hail pummeled the Twin Cities early Monday, Aug. 10, waking many people from their sleep.

Eastern Carver, northern Scott and southern Hennepin counties were the hardest hit, with 5.53 inches of rain measured at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. There were 1.76 inches of rain recorded in St. Paul. The rain measurements cover 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, but most of it fell during the later 12 hours, said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist at the office.

Hail measuring up to 3 inches was reported in Victoria, while 2-inch hail was seen in Chanhassen, Eden Prairie and Edina. The hail was nearly baseball-sized in Loretto in Hennepin County.

The highest wind reported was 61 mph at the airport at 1:45 a.m. Monday.

Hewett said with several rounds of wind-driven hail and thunder that “seemed like it was nonstop,” he was among the people the storm woke up.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Hennepin, Carver and Scott counties and there were a few reports of localized flooding, but not major problems, according to Hewett.

High temperatures are forecast around 80 in the metro Monday, with lower dewpoints than they were over the weekend.

“It should be a decent day to get out and see if there was any hail damage in the areas that were hardest hit,” Hewett said.



