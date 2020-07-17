BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County Emergency Management is warning of a "severe threat" of thunderstorms on Friday evening with a thunderstorm watch in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday.

"Expect storms earlier than originally forecast this evening," a Facebook post from Beltrami County Emergency Management said. "This first line should arrive in Beltrami County around 6:30-7:30 p.m."

Emergency management officials are urging people to have National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration sources available for the evening.

"These storms have the potential to be very strong this evening and into the overnight," the Facebook post said.