Though Bemidji wasn't hit badly by the storm system that rolled through late Monday evening, the storm did put on quite the lightning show over the lake as it made its way to the southeast portions of the region.
Lightning lights up the sky over Lake Bemidji on Monday evening after a storm system passed through the area. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
