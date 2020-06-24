FARGO — I track storms from the air-conditioned comfort of the WDAY StormTracker studio.

I use Doppler radar and satellite and other tools to remotely sense the storms all across the region from right here.

In order to corroborate what we're seeing on radar we need people like Fargo's professional storm chaser, Ryan Mauk, and his personalized, modified, storm chasing vehicle.

"Before I got this I just had a Ford Taurus that has been pummeled by absolutely everything. Every window had a crack on it. So I put some Line-X on the outside which is essentially kind of a rubberized plastic," Mauk says.



