KITTSON COUNTY, Minn. — Two families were stranded by the Sunday night, June 7, storm when the road to their homes flooded.

Emergency workers said some parts of the county are reporting 4 to 8 inches of rain fell in the area. Many people have reported flash floods throughout the county. A city manager in Hallock said several basements flooded with water or had their sewer back up.

Scot Olson, Kittson County's emergency management director, said 700 sandbags are being used to combat the high water after a local farm dike failed. He compared the amount of water to seasonal flooding.

"This is kind of an odd thing," Olson said. "We haven't had a rain like this in years. With the Red River flooding, people have time to prepare. But in this sense, these people were just overrun."

"There is water in Kittson County that I haven't seen in the regular flooding in the two years I've been here," he added.

Olson said these sudden storms and flash floods are difficult to prepare for.