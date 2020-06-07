The northern Red River Valley could see large hail and high winds Sunday night into early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks.

Storms are expected to start around 4 p.m., ending around 4 a.m. Monday. There is a threat for hail greater than 2 inches, wind more than 75 mph, possible tornadoes and heavy rain leading to localized flash flooding.

A tornado watch was issued at 3 p.m. for much of eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. It is in effect until 10 p.m.

While tornadoes will be possible across the region, the greatest chance will be in the northern Red River Valley into parts of northwest Minnesota, the weather service said.

During a weather briefing call Sunday afternoon, the weather service estimated there is about a 10% risk of tornadoes, specifically in the area just east and north of Grand Forks to around Fosston, Minn. Tornadoes would be most likely to form in the early hours of storm formation, or Sunday evening.

This type of tornado outlook is rare from the Storm Prediction Center, according to the weather service, which reported this type of outlook occurs once every three years.

Localized flooding is also possible where multiple rounds of heavy rainfall occur. During its briefing, the weather service said the flooding is more likely to occur in urban areas, where water is more likely to fill up on roads.

The weather service encouraged people to be ready, especially if traveling or outdoors.

"Have a plan in place for sheltering, if severe weather approaches your area," the weather service said.