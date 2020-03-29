Minnesota Power's outage map reports 80 outages throughout the Northland, adding up to more than 3,400 customers without power as of 9:40 a.m.

A downed line temporarily closed Interstate 35 from Exit 245 to Exit 246 on Sunday morning, the Proctor Fire Department said on Facebook. I-35 was closed from about 7:30-9 a.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation website.

The National Weather Service in Duluth said the storm is starting to wind down, with winter storm warnings and advisories for the region ending at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Snow is expected to turn to rain throughout the day, but strong gale-force winds from the northeast will continue to blow over Lake Superior and could cause 5- to 10-foot waves and lakeshore flooding.

At 7 a.m., the Weather Service recorded 5.8 inches of snow at its office near the Duluth International Airport.