St. Paul and Minneapolis declared snow emergencies Sunday morning, Feb. 9, after the metro area got hit with a blizzard — and there was even greater weather action south of the metro.

By noon Sunday, St. Paul had racked up a total accumulation of 5.7 inches of snow. In the metro area, Bloomington saw the most snow: 7.5 inches by noon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 4.8 inches as of noon, while the weather service’s Chanhassen office logged 5.2 inches.

The storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the Upper Midwest on Sunday. Lake Crystal, in southern Minnesota, reported 15.5 inches. More than 12 inches fell on St. James.

The weather service reported 16 inches in Estelline, in eastern South Dakota. More than 12 inches fell on De Smet, S.D.

The storm had moved on to western Wisconsin by noon.