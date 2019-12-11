BEMIDJI -- As soon as the magical holiday season ended, Mother Nature decided it was time to turn off the lighthearted winter charm and throw an apocalyptic-sized snowball at Minnesota instead.

In other words, it snowed across the northland this weekend. Where it wasn't snowing, it was sleeting. And, Minnesota drivers suffered the brunt of it.

On its website, the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks lists snowfall totals for different areas. Bemidji registered around a foot of accumulation, as did many of the surrounding areas. Cass Lake reported 11 inches. Bagley reported 13 inches, and Northome reported a little more than a foot.

The Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office took a humorous approach to encourage people to stay off the roads.

"Bemidji Police Department is advising no travel today!" the department posted on Facebook on Sunday morning. "Many side roads are not plowed and multiple vehicles are getting stuck. Although we do like assisting the public and have pushed out several vehicles we would like some downtime so we can eat more donuts. Thank you."

Drivers throughout the rest of the state didn't have it any easier. Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State Patrol reported that there were 470 crashes statewide between the hours of 5 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, a couple of which resulted in fatalities.

"If you are home, stay there. there are numerous crashes and spinouts across the metro and surrounding area," the Minnesota State Patrol posted to Facebook on Saturday. Travel conditions are terrible. Please don't go anywhere unless it's absolutely necessary."

As much of a nuisance as it was for anyone who needed to drive, the Internet leaned into the skid to document the oddities of living in Minnesota during the wintertime. A video from the Twin Cities surfaced of a school bus sliding sideways down a street, apparently unable to stop. A video from Savage, Minn., surfaced, showing a child ice skating down the sidewalk. In downtown Bemidji, City Councilman Michael Meehlhause was videoed skiing.

"Best way to travel right now," Meehlhause posted to Twitter.

There is also some chance of more precipitation later this week. The high for Thursday is expected to be 31 degrees, with a slight chance for both snow and freezing rain.