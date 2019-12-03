DULUTH -- After deicing the Aerial Lift Bridge all day Tuesday, it will remain closed to marine traffic as more deicing work is needed.

The bridge's lifting function has been out of operation since Monday morning due to weight from the ice. Crews started deicing work at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will resume Wednesday morning, Dec. 4.

According to a news release from the city of Duluth, the bridge closes during deicing to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for approximately 15 minutes at a time until the process is completed. At 15-minute intervals, the bridge will reopen until traffic has cleared before closing it again.

Vessels traveling in out and out of the Duluth port have been using the Superior, Wis., entry while the bridge has been out of operation.