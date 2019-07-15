SILVER BAY, Minn. — Visitors to Tettegouche State Park on Sunday, Dec. 1, are reporting on social media that a much-photographed stack of rocks rising from Lake Superior just offshore has collapsed in the wake of the weekend's winter storm.

George Ilstrup of Duluth posted a picture of the rocks Saturday on his Instagram account. A day later, he posted again to say the rocks were gone.

"RIP to the Tettegouche sea stack from the picture I just posted," he wrote Sunday. "It broke off in the storm last night!"

The stack of rocks is a remnant from a well-known arch formation that partially collapsed in 2010. The arch was carved out from thousands of years of Lake Superior's waves.

Tettegouche State Park is along the North Shore near Illgen City, about 30 miles east of Two Harbors.